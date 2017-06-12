Western Buckeye ESC hires alternative...

Western Buckeye ESC hires alternative school director

PAULDING The Western Buckeye ESC governing board held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 24, in the Paulding office. Superintendent Steve Arnold updated the board on many legislative issues, outlined some current upgrades in technology, and presented information about various personnel matters, including the recommendation to employee Anthony Langhals as the director of the newly-merged alternative school in Van Wert.

