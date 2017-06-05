VWCT brings area students to community with musical
The Van Wert Civic Theatre is known for producing summer shows and musicals ideal for involvement from elementary and junior high students, but change is happening this summer. Chad Kraner, elementary school teacher, Drama Club adviser at Lincolnview Local Schools and a member of the VWCT's board, had a vision of something greater than the norm, and that vision was "Blood Brothers, the Musical."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SWAT raids TNT tonight
|17 min
|Shop local
|9
|Travis Fawkner
|17 min
|Beware
|1
|Damnit Darth
|28 min
|Ah Na
|1
|Lippi
|35 min
|just saying
|2
|Churches
|56 min
|No gay christians
|4
|MSNBC Chris Matthews admits defeat
|1 hr
|Dazed and confused
|11
|CJ schrader
|6 hr
|Well
|2
|Three arrested on drug charges
|11 hr
|Just Plain Nosey
|38
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC