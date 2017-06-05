VWCT brings area students to community with musical

The Van Wert Civic Theatre is known for producing summer shows and musicals ideal for involvement from elementary and junior high students, but change is happening this summer. Chad Kraner, elementary school teacher, Drama Club adviser at Lincolnview Local Schools and a member of the VWCT's board, had a vision of something greater than the norm, and that vision was "Blood Brothers, the Musical."

