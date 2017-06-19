VW Board of Education accepts retirem...

VW Board of Education accepts retirements of longtime employees

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Times Bulletin

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education accepted the retirement of three longtime employees of the district, including Van Wert Elementary School Principal Kevin Gehres, during its meeting Wednesday afternoon. Gehres has been in education for 26 years with 18 of those years in Van Wert City Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casino bar 52 min doubting thomas 3
New Drug Rehab Center? 1 hr doubting thomas 27
Floating at the reservoir 4 hr Dr Phil WRONG AGAIN 3
Marsh sold 16 hr wert 19
Eaton Cafeteria (Aug '15) Sat Becky 33
What's going around Davis street Sat Catch them 1
Meth heads in VW Sat perfect 2
Greenville Road Fri Shootem 9
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,450 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC