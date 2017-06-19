VW Board of Education accepts retirements of longtime employees
The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education accepted the retirement of three longtime employees of the district, including Van Wert Elementary School Principal Kevin Gehres, during its meeting Wednesday afternoon. Gehres has been in education for 26 years with 18 of those years in Van Wert City Schools.
