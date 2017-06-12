Van Wert woman cited for stop sign vi...

Van Wert woman cited for stop sign violation

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Daily Herald

A Van Wert woman was cited for a stop sign violation following an accident reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday. According to a Delphos Police report, Brittany Kemper, 22, of Delphos was traveling northbound on South Franklin Street with the right of way when a vehicle driven by Bonnie C. Thompson, 33, of Van Wert failed to stop for the post stop sign on First Street.

Van Wert, OH

