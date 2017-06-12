Van Wert outduels St. John's
The first time St. John's and Van Wert hooked up this spring in ACME Summer Baseball action, it was not a pretty sight. Friday night's encounter at Stadium Park was much better, even though the result was the same - a 3-0 Van Wert victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Leiendecker snitch? (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|say what
|20
|a new ymca?
|8 hr
|M Python
|30
|power outage (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Andrew Jackson
|33
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|8 hr
|vwo
|15
|vwpd
|21 hr
|Hillary
|8
|Comey fired
|22 hr
|Bernie
|25
|Marsh sold
|Sat
|food for thought
|4
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC