Van Wert official to challenge Latta for congressional seat

1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A lawyer and a Republican Van Wert County commissioner since 2013 said he plans to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Bob Latta for his 5th Congressional District seat in the 2018 GOP primary. "I believe that conservatives in northwest Ohio and around the country have been largely betrayed by the Republicans we have sent to Washington," Mr. Wolfrum said in a statement.

