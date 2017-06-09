Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta

Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

While fending off criticism from progressives for refusing to hold town hall meetings, U.S. Rep. Bob Latta is now facing a challenge from a more right-leaning Republican opponent. Todd Wolfrum, 46, of Middle Point, Ohio, in Van Wert County, said he views Mr. Latta as part of the Republican majority in Congress that he said has failed to follow through on conservative policy goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three arrested on drug charges 42 min Hmmm 34
SWAT raids TNT tonight 48 min Hmmm 2
Darth Vader 1 hr Lol 3
Eaton attendance question 1 hr Worker 15
Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15) 5 hr Stripped jackass 130
MSNBC Chris Matthews admits defeat 11 hr Whats next 1
News Ottoville to receive new police cruiser in 2013 (Oct '12) 19 hr perfect 5
Orchard Tree 19 hr vwo 36
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC