Van Wert County Court news

Van Wert County Court news

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Daily Herald

Harley Maroney, 21, Van Wert, three counts of importuning, felony 4; and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, felony 5. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety and Pretrial set for June 28. Olivia Jones, 19, New Haven, Indiana, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a felony 3; and underage possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor 1. She was released on a surety bond with pretrial set for June 28. Richard Bright, 48, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. He was released on a surety bond with pretrial set for June 28. Ethan Mezuk, 26, Convoy, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5; theft, f5; and theft, a felony 4. He was released on a surety bond with pretrial set for June 28. Dustin Cooper, 33, Van Wert, grand theft of motor vehicle, a felony 4. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and pretrial set for June 14.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hauntings (Feb '12) 1 hr dog lover 35
SWAT raids TNT tonight 1 hr JJsHair 8
Trent Thurston 1 hr dog lover 3
MSNBC Chris Matthews admits defeat 3 hr No wetzel 6
News Three arrested on drug charges 3 hr Omg 36
Darth Vader 14 hr vw oh oh 8
Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15) 17 hr Triggleypuff 131
Eaton attendance question 18 hr Idiot 16
Orchard Tree Thu vwo 36
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,643,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC