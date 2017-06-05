Van Wert County Court news
Harley Maroney, 21, Van Wert, three counts of importuning, felony 4; and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, felony 5. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety and Pretrial set for June 28. Olivia Jones, 19, New Haven, Indiana, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a felony 3; and underage possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor 1. She was released on a surety bond with pretrial set for June 28. Richard Bright, 48, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. He was released on a surety bond with pretrial set for June 28. Ethan Mezuk, 26, Convoy, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5; theft, f5; and theft, a felony 4. He was released on a surety bond with pretrial set for June 28. Dustin Cooper, 33, Van Wert, grand theft of motor vehicle, a felony 4. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and pretrial set for June 14.
