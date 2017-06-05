Summer reading program keeps young mi...

Summer reading program keeps young minds developing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times Bulletin

VAN WERT Reading, even when outside of the school year, can have positive effects on children, which is why The Brumback Library in Van Wert continues with its summer reading program each year. "The teachers tell us that it makes a big difference if the children keep reading all summer," said Marcia Weldy, assistant director at The Brumback Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turkey 11 min bee 4
Orchard Tree 3 hr Night Owl 35
Eaton attendance question 6 hr People 11
Hot guy on the green racing bike 6 hr RickylikesDicky 1
Old vw hospital 7 hr RickylikesDicky 2
VW sidewalk repair - tax dollars at work 7 hr Ah Na 36
News Ottoville to receive new police cruiser in 2013 (Oct '12) 12 hr WTF 4
newspaper 12 hr WTF 4
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,746 • Total comments across all topics: 281,600,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC