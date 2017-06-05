Relay for Life continues to build hop...

Relay for Life continues to build hope for cancer cure

The Relay for Life Committee is asking Van Wert County to show their support for the Relay by going purple this week. "We are asking local businesses and residents to show their support in the fight against cancer by decorating windows in purple or by placing purple ribbons," Amy Schroeder, Van Wert Relay for Life Chairwoman, said.

