Red Cross to celebrate 100 years

The American Red Cross will achieve a century of service in West Central Ohio in June. To celebrate, the Red Cross is inviting the public to join them at Lifehouse Church in Van Wert on June 15 at 7 p.m. for a Centennial Celebration.

