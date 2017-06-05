Red Cross to celebrate 100 years
The American Red Cross will achieve a century of service in West Central Ohio in June. To celebrate, the Red Cross is inviting the public to join them at Lifehouse Church in Van Wert on June 15 at 7 p.m. for a Centennial Celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SWAT raids TNT tonight
|25 min
|Carol
|1
|Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15)
|34 min
|Stripped jackass
|130
|Darth Vader
|1 hr
|Ah Na
|1
|Three arrested on drug charges
|1 hr
|baha
|32
|MSNBC Chris Matthews admits defeat
|6 hr
|Whats next
|1
|Eaton attendance question
|8 hr
|Loser
|13
|Ottoville to receive new police cruiser in 2013 (Oct '12)
|14 hr
|perfect
|5
|Orchard Tree
|14 hr
|vwo
|36
|newspaper
|Wed
|WTF
|4
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC