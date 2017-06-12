Red Cross honors volunteers during 100th year celebration
Roxie Brown was presented the, "Lifetime Achievement Award" on Thursday evening by Diane Dixon . VAN WERT The tribute of Derek Stemen concerning Roxie Brown following the Van Wert Red Cross' 100th celebration on Thursday evening characterized the upbeat appreciation for the thousands of hours of time put in yearly by volunteers with a heart for residents of Van Wert County who suffer through disasters.
