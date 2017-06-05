PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent

PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent

There are 2 comments on the Paulding Progress story from Tuesday, titled PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent.

The Paulding Exempted Village School Board of Education hired Kenneth Amstutz as its next superintendent after offering him a two-year administrative contract starting on Aug. 1, following a special board meeting on Thursday, June 1. He will replace Bill Hanak, who resigned at the May 16 meeting to be the new superintendent of the North Central School District in Pioneer, effective Aug 1. "Paulding is very similar to Van Wert in a lot of ways, from what they do, to things they have done," Amstutz said. "I resigned from Van Wert because I had taken them as far as I could and it was time for someone else to take over, and I think this will be a nice challenge for me."

GenerationX

United States

#1 Tuesday
Best thing for Van Wert since he was a superintendent was resign!
GOOD RIDDANCE
Kirby Jared

Hilliard, OH

#2 12 hrs ago
So Amstutz is now Pervis?
