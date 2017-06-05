Patrol investigating serious injury crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Van Wert Post is investigating the accident that occurred three miles west of the City of Delphos in Van Wert County. Troopers were dispatched to the crash on Lincoln Highway just east of Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township at 7:54 p.m., Friday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vwpd
|1 hr
|duckduck
|6
|Eaton attendance question
|2 hr
|Michelle
|4
|information
|5 hr
|meh
|11
|Kathy Griffin
|7 hr
|Scott
|17
|Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15)
|14 hr
|Poor old hillary
|127
|Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11)
|15 hr
|yup
|106
|Three arrested on drug charges
|15 hr
|yup
|30
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC