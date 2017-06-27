Participants enjoy doing 5K their way

Participants enjoy doing 5K their way

Live Healthy Van Wert hosted a 5K Your Way Community Walk/Run on Saturday morning. The participants of all ages were able to walk, jog or run one mile, two miles or a 5K, 3.1 miles.

