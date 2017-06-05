One arrested for possession of heroin

One arrested for possession of heroin

Friday Jun 9

A Van Wert woman was arrested on drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed at 361 W. Crawford St., Van Wert. Ashley McKee, 33, was arrested for possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

