One arrested for possession of heroin
A Van Wert woman was arrested on drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed at 361 W. Crawford St., Van Wert. Ashley McKee, 33, was arrested for possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.
Read more at The Times Bulletin.
