Note in gun barrel tells its own history

Note in gun barrel tells its own history

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: The Times Bulletin

A special historical musket, manufactured between 1740 and 1765, rests in the Van Wert County Historical Museum after making a brief round through southern and western Ohio. The 75 caliber musket weighs 12 pounds, has a 44-inch barrel and is five-foot long and was made by Thomas Galton, gunsmith, in London and Birmingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meg Goings 42 min Meg 3
New Drug Rehab Center? 1 hr not black n white 18
Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11) 2 hr Jasmine 111
Marsh sold 2 hr Jasmine 12
Who do you call to condemn a house 4 hr perfect 3
FOUND Lost Shepard collie mix male north race 4 hr Anna 2
Watch your wallets everyone 5 hr Karma 2
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,430 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC