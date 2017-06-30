Kaufman to be interim superintendent at VWCS
Staci Kaufman was hired as an interim superintendent for Van Wert City Schools during a special meeting on Thursday afternoon at the Goedde Building. After Ken Amstutz resigned from the superintendent position in March, the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education started their search, but the late start to the search limited the number of candidates available.
