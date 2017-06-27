Inmate flees while on medical furlough
There are 1 comment on the The Times Bulletin story from Yesterday, titled Inmate flees while on medical furlough.
Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced that Ian D. Taylor, age 23, of Van Wert was being held on trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Taylor was released on a medical furlough granted by the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to attend a doctor appointment on Monday.
#1 2 hrs ago
Has he been found? Have they investigated the family member he was with?
