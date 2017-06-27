Inmate flees while on medical furlough

Inmate flees while on medical furlough

There are 1 comment on the The Times Bulletin story from Yesterday, titled Inmate flees while on medical furlough. In it, The Times Bulletin reports that:

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced that Ian D. Taylor, age 23, of Van Wert was being held on trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Taylor was released on a medical furlough granted by the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to attend a doctor appointment on Monday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
l3itch

Van Wert, OH

#1 2 hrs ago
Has he been found? Have they investigated the family member he was with?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the Van Wert School Board Hiding? 1 min 5th time is the c... 1
Good article in Photo Star *a must read**!! 25 min Wanted 1
A BIG Thank you to VWPD VWSD and the VWSHP 2 hr Say NO to drugs 1
BIG Problem in VW HEROIN and METH 2 hr Say NO to drugs 1
Cockroaches 3 hr Unknown 5
Casino bar 12 hr Night Owl 10
gas prices (Apr '11) 12 hr Night Owl 4
Marsh supermarket 19 hr Scottladee 10
mutual aid Tue house 4
Floating at the reservoir Tue Becky 4
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,656 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC