Hohman's passion for dance leads to m...

Hohman's passion for dance leads to more opportunities for students

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Times Bulletin

For Kim Hohman, owner of Kim Hohman's DanceWorks, her love of dance and her love for teaching led her to pursue owning her own studio in 1996. On May 20, Hohman hosted her dance studio's 21st annual dance recital, it featured many of the dancers from her studio that had 325 students this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a new ymca? 55 min Not a stupid as u 20
Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15) 1 hr Freedom ringer 122
40 mph wind and hail 1 hr Freedom ringer 4
VW sidewalk repair - tax dollars at work 2 hr Ah na 33
News Three arrested on drug charges 13 hr Yeah 28
News Ottoville to receive new police cruiser in 2013 (Oct '12) 22 hr perfect 3
vwpd Sat god is good 2
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC