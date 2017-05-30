Hohman's passion for dance leads to more opportunities for students
For Kim Hohman, owner of Kim Hohman's DanceWorks, her love of dance and her love for teaching led her to pursue owning her own studio in 1996. On May 20, Hohman hosted her dance studio's 21st annual dance recital, it featured many of the dancers from her studio that had 325 students this year.
