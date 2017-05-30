Hall, Wurst retire from Vantage
Mary Ann Hall is retiring from Vantage after 32 years of service to the Career Center. Brenda Wurst is retiring from Vantage after almost eight years of service to the Career Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a new ymca?
|54 min
|Not a stupid as u
|20
|Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|Freedom ringer
|122
|40 mph wind and hail
|1 hr
|Freedom ringer
|4
|VW sidewalk repair - tax dollars at work
|2 hr
|Ah na
|33
|Three arrested on drug charges
|13 hr
|Yeah
|28
|Ottoville to receive new police cruiser in 2013 (Oct '12)
|22 hr
|perfect
|3
|vwpd
|Sat
|god is good
|2
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC