Getting to know a student dreaming to...

Getting to know a student dreaming to help others

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times Bulletin

Van Wert graduate Megan Barnhart loves the hugs of the elderly these days as she meets them in the hallway at Vancrest Assisted Living. For two years, Barnhart has assisted those who have become like grandparents and family members to her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15) 49 min Poor old hillary 127
information 54 min News flash 9
Kathy Griffin 1 hr Not a stupid as u 16
Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11) 2 hr yup 106
vwpd 2 hr yup 5
News Three arrested on drug charges 2 hr yup 30
VW sidewalk repair - tax dollars at work 2 hr Night Owl 35
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC