Getting to know a Main Street Van Wer...

Getting to know a Main Street Van Wert program manager

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Times Bulletin

VAN WERT It's been nearly two months since Dan Baisden was hired as Van Wert's new Main Street America program director and he is feeling more engaged all of the time with what he likes to think of as a Main Street of extreme promise. Baisden was born with small town Main Street in his blood in Wooster where his parents owned a bulk food store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darth deletes again 15 min Night Owl 9
Baker boy Missing 1 hr JRM 1
MSNBC Chris Matthews admits defeat 7 hr McDonald Con Drum... 19
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 9 hr Spend it all oaf 5
News Three arrested on drug charges 11 hr Heads up 43
f11 topcoat 15 hr star eyes 1
News Ottoville to receive new police cruiser in 2013 (Oct '12) 16 hr dead cat 6
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC