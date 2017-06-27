Getting to know a 29-year country shop owner

Karen Miller sits in the homey atmosphere of her DeShia Country Shoppe these days, takes a sip of freshly-made tea and marvels at how her 38-by-42 pole barn turned into a cozy country home atmosphere over the past 29 years. Miller still recalls the day that she and her husband, Rob, were driving through the countryside along U.S. 127 south of Van Wert and spotted the property that was to become their home and business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.