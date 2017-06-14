Fresh Encounters buying 15 stores

Fresh Encounters buying 15 stores

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheCourier.com

A bankruptcy court document says two Ohio-based grocery chains have agreed to buy 26 of Marsh Supermarkets' 44 remaining stores for a total of $24 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baker boy Missing 2 hr Rita 2
Kiwanis Club of Van Wert 2 hr Ton 9
MSNBC Chris Matthews admits defeat 11 hr McDonald Con Drum... 19
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 13 hr Spend it all oaf 5
News Three arrested on drug charges 15 hr Heads up 43
f11 topcoat 20 hr star eyes 1
News Ottoville to receive new police cruiser in 2013 (Oct '12) 21 hr dead cat 6
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC