Failure to yield causes one in five crashes in Ohio

Motorists that don't yield for other vehicles with the right-of-way cause far too many crashes in Ohio each year. Crashes caused by this violation, known as failure to yield or FTY, rose in 2016 in fact, it was a primary cause in nearly one in five crashes in Ohio.

