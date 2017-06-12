Elks hold annual Flag Day ceremony
VAN WERT Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held their annual Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday at the Lodge Home. The annual event is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Assisting this year was Seth Baker who read the History of the Flag and Craig Bell gave the Response.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a new ymca?
|3 min
|crabby patty
|25
|vwpd
|36 min
|crabby patty
|7
|power outage (Jun '16)
|52 min
|crabby patty
|30
|Comey fired
|1 hr
|crabby patty
|23
|Tnt
|2 hr
|Yor candyman
|3
|Marsh sold
|2 hr
|say what
|2
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|4 hr
|vwo
|10
|Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11)
|20 hr
|hmmm
|112
|Baker boy Missing
|Wed
|baybaybay
|4
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC