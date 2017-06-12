Elks hold annual Flag Day ceremony

Elks hold annual Flag Day ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Times Bulletin

VAN WERT Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held their annual Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday at the Lodge Home. The annual event is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Assisting this year was Seth Baker who read the History of the Flag and Craig Bell gave the Response.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a new ymca? 3 min crabby patty 25
vwpd 36 min crabby patty 7
power outage (Jun '16) 52 min crabby patty 30
Comey fired 1 hr crabby patty 23
Tnt 2 hr Yor candyman 3
Marsh sold 2 hr say what 2
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 4 hr vwo 10
Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11) 20 hr hmmm 112
Baker boy Missing Wed baybaybay 4
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC