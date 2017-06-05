Cooper Farms completes expansion

Cooper Farms is proud to announce the completion of a 15,000-square-foot expansion of the Cooked Meats Plant in Van Wert. The expansion provides a 20 percent increase in capacity for the plant, which produces cooked deli products.

