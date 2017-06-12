City Council introduces solid waste ordinance
The Van Wert City Council met Monday and discussed the first issue of a solid waste ordinance that will require trash haulers to register their trucks. VAN WERT On Monday night City Council voted to introduce a health service, safety and welfare ordinance on the solid waste issue.
