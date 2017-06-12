City Council introduces solid waste o...

City Council introduces solid waste ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times Bulletin

The Van Wert City Council met Monday and discussed the first issue of a solid waste ordinance that will require trash haulers to register their trucks. VAN WERT On Monday night City Council voted to introduce a health service, safety and welfare ordinance on the solid waste issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three arrested on drug charges 3 hr Doin without 45
Baker boy Missing 4 hr baybaybay 4
News PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent 17 hr SMH 12
Kiwanis Club of Van Wert 19 hr Fact man 10
MSNBC Chris Matthews admits defeat Tue McDonald Con Drum... 19
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta Tue Spend it all oaf 5
f11 topcoat Tue star eyes 1
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,941 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC