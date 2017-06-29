City Council approves changes to meetings

Van Wert City Council approved the 2018 tax budget, authorized Van Wert Area Economic Development Director Stacy Adam to reinstate a job creation incentive program, and agreed to changes in the operation of city council meetings. After having a meeting on June 21 to discuss each line item of the 2018 tax budget, city council members voted to approve the 2018 tax budget during Monday night's regular meeting.

