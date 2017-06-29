City Council approves changes to meetings
Van Wert City Council approved the 2018 tax budget, authorized Van Wert Area Economic Development Director Stacy Adam to reinstate a job creation incentive program, and agreed to changes in the operation of city council meetings. After having a meeting on June 21 to discuss each line item of the 2018 tax budget, city council members voted to approve the 2018 tax budget during Monday night's regular meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the Van Wert School Board Hiding?
|2 hr
|Kirby R Kelly
|4
|mosers boroff rd
|3 hr
|Paulding CO Resid...
|15
|Inmate flees while on medical furlough
|9 hr
|bowchuck
|4
|Eaton Cafeteria (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Haha
|34
|Casino bar
|Wed
|Night Owl
|10
|gas prices (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Night Owl
|4
|Marsh supermarket
|Tue
|Scottladee
|10
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC