Ball amazed at response of community ...

Ball amazed at response of community to help

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: The Times Bulletin

The response of the local community to a need uncovered by Van Wert resident Trevor Ball proved to be a demonstration of the caring spirit found in the heart of small town life. It all started on Sunday afternoon when Ball and his family took a brief trip out of town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casino bar 52 min doubting thomas 3
New Drug Rehab Center? 1 hr doubting thomas 27
Floating at the reservoir 4 hr Dr Phil WRONG AGAIN 3
Marsh sold 16 hr wert 19
Eaton Cafeteria (Aug '15) Sat Becky 33
What's going around Davis street Sat Catch them 1
Meth heads in VW Sat perfect 2
Greenville Road Fri Shootem 9
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,450 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC