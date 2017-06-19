Antwerp man dies in two-vehicle crash
ANTWERP A two-vehicle crash north of Antwerp claimed the life of one driver and injured the second on Saturday evening. The incident occurred at 7:36 p.m. Saturday, June 17 on Ohio 49 south of County Road 230 in Carryall Township, two miles north of Antwerp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marsh sold
|39 min
|Shopper
|5
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|1 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|21
|power outage (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|vwo
|39
|a new ymca?
|5 hr
|siren
|33
|information
|Sun
|Joe
|14
|vwpd
|Jun 17
|Hillary
|8
|Comey fired
|Jun 17
|Bernie
|25
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC