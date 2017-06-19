Antwerp man dies in two-vehicle crash

ANTWERP A two-vehicle crash north of Antwerp claimed the life of one driver and injured the second on Saturday evening. The incident occurred at 7:36 p.m. Saturday, June 17 on Ohio 49 south of County Road 230 in Carryall Township, two miles north of Antwerp.

Van Wert, OH

