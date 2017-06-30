Allis-Chalmer takes Bonifas back to c...

Allis-Chalmer takes Bonifas back to childhood

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: The Times Bulletin

One of the things that Larry Bonifas enjoyed about coming to Van Wert as a child was watching an Allis-Chalmer 160 perform various tasks at Central Mutual Insurance. From the early 1970s to the early 1990s, the French-made small tractor could be found helping with maintenance and pulling tasks at Central Mutual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Thompson 15 min The Ups Man 1
Murphy and Keli 33 min 3doorsdown 2
Who was it this time that od 2 hr Mrmeth 7
Eaton Cafeteria (Aug '15) 22 hr Truth 35
SWAT raids TNT tonight Mon Sam 11
Van Wert Crime Stoppers (Oct '11) Jul 2 Lol 6
What is the Van Wert School Board Hiding? Jul 2 Kevon Martis 10
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,840 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC