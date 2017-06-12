Adam looks forward to economic development in Van Wert area
Stacy Adam, Executive Director of Van Wert Area Economic Development discussed progress and obstacles in Van Wert economic development. VAN WERT The Van Wert Area Economic Development held their annual meeting where Executive Director Stacy Adam discussed the objectives, challenges and positives of economic development in Van Wert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a new ymca?
|3 min
|crabby patty
|25
|vwpd
|36 min
|crabby patty
|7
|power outage (Jun '16)
|52 min
|crabby patty
|30
|Comey fired
|1 hr
|crabby patty
|23
|Tnt
|2 hr
|Yor candyman
|3
|Marsh sold
|2 hr
|say what
|2
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|4 hr
|vwo
|10
|Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11)
|20 hr
|hmmm
|112
|Baker boy Missing
|Wed
|baybaybay
|4
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC