40,000 pounds of potatoes donated to the community
A reported 40,000 pounds of potatoes were donated to the community on Friday. The United Way acted quickly to make sure the potatoes were given to those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiwanis Club of Van Wert
|1 hr
|Uradic
|13
|Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Stop whining
|110
|PR Tech
|3 hr
|JJsHair
|1
|Cyle Black
|3 hr
|JJsHair
|2
|Three arrested on drug charges
|Wed
|Doin without
|45
|Baker boy Missing
|Wed
|baybaybay
|4
|PEVS hires Amstutz as new superintendent
|Wed
|SMH
|12
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC