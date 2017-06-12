40,000 pounds of potatoes donated to ...

40,000 pounds of potatoes donated to the community

A reported 40,000 pounds of potatoes were donated to the community on Friday. The United Way acted quickly to make sure the potatoes were given to those in need.

