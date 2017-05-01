YWCA recognizes women of achievement
YWCA Scholarship Award winners from left: Katlyn Wendel of Lincolnview High School won $250, Gracie Lammers of Vantage Career Center and Lincolnview High School won $500, and Bethany Fast of Van Wert High School won $250. VAN WERT Strong, empowering women were celebrated Tuesday evening at the YWCA.
