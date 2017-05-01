YWCA recognizes women of achievement

YWCA recognizes women of achievement

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

YWCA Scholarship Award winners from left: Katlyn Wendel of Lincolnview High School won $250, Gracie Lammers of Vantage Career Center and Lincolnview High School won $500, and Bethany Fast of Van Wert High School won $250. VAN WERT Strong, empowering women were celebrated Tuesday evening at the YWCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
down goes mazur 48 min meh 11
*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ... 1 hr McDonald Von Drumpf 131
Van Wert City Auditor 2 hr CopyCat 22
promanade 2 hr Haha 4
Mega Pig Farms stop eating them treated like di... 5 hr Convoy 2
Frickers closing? 16 hr Wake up 85
Spoiler Alerts 17 hr Kelby Kirly 1
I warned you Mon beauty queen 23
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Van Wert County was issued at May 03 at 12:27PM EDT

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC