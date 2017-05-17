YMCA offering day camps

The "best summer ever" is right around the corner and the YMCA of Van Wert County is offering day camps to make sure kids and teens in Van Wert are adventurous, active and healthy this summer. YMCA camp programs offer youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime.

