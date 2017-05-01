Western Buckeye ESC approves Student Learning Center contracts
The purpose of this special meeting was to approve lease agreements/contracts and job descriptions for the Western Buckeye ESC to assume educational responsibilities for a student learning center/alternative school in Van Wert.
