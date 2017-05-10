Want to see the Texas Tenors this Christmas?
The word is out; the Texas Tenors are coming back to Van Wert's Niswonger Performing Arts Center. This phenomenal trio of singing cowboys were here last year and thrilled a sold-out house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ...
|3 hr
|Joe Jared
|136
|Jeremy Reynolds
|4 hr
|Concerned
|4
|Randy Thatcher (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Mamba
|10
|accident last night
|7 hr
|Nosy
|1
|Comey fired
|7 hr
|Enter Username
|14
|Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15)
|8 hr
|Bye socialist losers
|7
|Old South
|8 hr
|Dryzel
|4
|Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11)
|Fri
|star eyes
|100
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC