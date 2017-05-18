VWFD brings back tradition for new en...

VWFD brings back tradition for new engine

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times Bulletin

Members of the Van Wert Fire Department and the community helped to push the new fire engine into the bay during the pushing-in ceremony. VAN WERT The Van Wert Fire Department brought back a little tradition late Thursday morning with a pushing-in ceremony for the new fire engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Middle/High School Boiler Thread 1 hr Kirby R Kelly 6
travis faulkner n teresa wood two peas in a pod 1 hr Dixa kerr 2
Orchard Tree 4 hr lokmnji 8
Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15) 4 hr The 4th wannabe 61
New Firetruck ($775,000) 11 hr McDonald CON Drum... 4
power outage (Jun '16) 11 hr McDonald CON Drum... 26
Wert County Hospital unveils plan for new outpa... 11 hr McDonald CON Drum... 5
Van Wert County eyesore 13 hr Cool 31
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC