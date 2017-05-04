Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show s...

Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show set June 3 and 4

The 56 th Annual Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show will be held on June 3 and 4 at the Wassenberg Art Center located at 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert, at the former Armory Building. The flower show will be in conjunction with the Peony Festival weekend.

