Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show set June 3 and 4
The 56 th Annual Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show will be held on June 3 and 4 at the Wassenberg Art Center located at 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert, at the former Armory Building. The flower show will be in conjunction with the Peony Festival weekend.
