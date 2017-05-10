Van Wert County Court news

Van Wert County Court news

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Daily Herald

Sonny Metzger, 42, Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to notify probation of a law enforcement contact. He was sentenced to nine months prison with credit for 57 days already served.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Cash 2 hr feel the burn jerry 4
Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11) 5 hr Kirby R Kelly 95
*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ... 18 hr Mayor McCheese 133
Comey fired 20 hr GenerationX 6
yum Wed star eyes 2
Van Wert City Auditor May 9 Thanks dummy 41
DIsh Network/Direct TV Guy going door to door (May '13) May 8 Curious 43
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC