Van Wert County Court news

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Herald

Alexandra Whisman, 23, Van Wert, was sentenced for possession of heroin, a felony 5. She was sentenced to: five years community control, 60 days jail, up to six months at WORTH Center, 200 hours community service, substance abuse assessment and treatment, drug court assessment and three years intensive probation and was ordered to pay court costs, partial appointed counsel fees and monthly probation fee. David Haught Jr., 31, Ada, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for cocaine.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Van Wert County was issued at May 03 at 9:57PM EDT

Van Wert, OH

