Van Wert County Court news
Alexandra Whisman, 23, Van Wert, was sentenced for possession of heroin, a felony 5. She was sentenced to: five years community control, 60 days jail, up to six months at WORTH Center, 200 hours community service, substance abuse assessment and treatment, drug court assessment and three years intensive probation and was ordered to pay court costs, partial appointed counsel fees and monthly probation fee. David Haught Jr., 31, Ada, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for cocaine.
Van Wert Discussions
|
