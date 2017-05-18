Van Wert County Court news
Megan Gillette, 26, Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation. Her bond was revoked and a new bond set at $10,000.
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bobbie spyres
|50 min
|Chicken little
|1
|Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|stillshakingmyhead
|45
|power outage (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|22
|Van Wert County eyesore
|2 hr
|GenerationX
|33
|keep telling yourself
|3 hr
|no wetzel this year
|5
|New boilers for VW High and Middle schools
|3 hr
|ur an id stick
|8
|Oil lamps
|4 hr
|Offer
|1
|Orchard Tree
|7 hr
|Wipe and grimace
|5
|SR 81 Accident
|11 hr
|pfft
|13
