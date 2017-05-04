Van Wert Civic Theatre presents - Guacamole Queens'
"The Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens" is the third and final segment in a trilogy that has played out at the Van Wert Civic Theatre. The play opened on Thursday and runs through May 5-8 and May 11-14.
