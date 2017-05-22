Temperature swings, recent rains worr...

Temperature swings, recent rains worry corn farmers

47 min ago

The rain has fallen hard and often, the weather has been cold, and neither of those are much good for growing corn, the state's second largest crop behind soybeans. "It's not been an ideal planting season for corn," said Peter Thomison, corn expert for Ohio State University Extension.

Van Wert, OH

