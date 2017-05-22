Temperature swings, recent rains worry corn farmers
The rain has fallen hard and often, the weather has been cold, and neither of those are much good for growing corn, the state's second largest crop behind soybeans. "It's not been an ideal planting season for corn," said Peter Thomison, corn expert for Ohio State University Extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This fits most of you
|6 hr
|Cool
|3
|OD On Maple
|7 hr
|doubting thomas
|25
|Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15)
|11 hr
|zebra
|76
|VW sidewalk repair - tax dollars at work
|11 hr
|The 4th Commissio...
|14
|Orchard Tree
|13 hr
|YourGritsR2Fat4Me
|28
|City of Van Wert Income Taxes
|17 hr
|The 4th Commissio...
|11
|House Cleaning?
|20 hr
|McDonald Con Drum...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC