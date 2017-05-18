Severe storms leave Paulding, norther...

Severe storms leave Paulding, northern Van Wert in darkness

Thursday May 18 Read more: The Times Bulletin

This storm damage to a barn and the debris field in the Cecil area in Paulding County is being surveyed to see if a tornado occurred during Thursday's severe storms. Ed Bohn, Paulding EMA director, and Rick McCoy, Van Wert EMA director, did a damage survey of this site on Thursday.

