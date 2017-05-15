Seniors recognized for volunteerism

Seniors recognized for volunteerism

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Pictured are those who nominated the seniors and the Senior Stars, from left to right, Shenett DeWitt of Van Wert Manor, Kate Strickland from the Adult Day Care Center, Joe Howell, Jean Brown, Betty Vogt, Mark Hartman of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Vicki Smith of the United Way and Ralph Shields. Not pictured is Gary Arthur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are liberals so unpleasant to be around (Nov '15) 1 hr The 4th Commissioner 19
Undercover cops 1 hr J Edgar 3
SR 81 Accident 18 hr Convoy 10
224 shut down 20 hr Iknow 2
Gas Company Discounts Mon scam 3
Comey fired Mon Zebra 16
*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ... Mon TheMoreYouKnow 139
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC