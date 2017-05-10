Purmort shares year-long journey with husband in hospice
People often believe that hospice is for patients with only hours or days to live, however this is not always true. For the family of longtime Van Wert resident Wally Purmort, the hospice journey was experienced for over a year at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Marsh Supermarket closing? (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|star eyes
|100
|Comey fired
|6 hr
|Dumpty Trumpty
|12
|hospitals taking charity from others
|6 hr
|Dumpty Trumpty
|16
|*Fiscally Conservative Responsible Voters Vote ...
|11 hr
|Zebra
|134
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|13 hr
|Independent
|17
|yum
|May 10
|star eyes
|2
|Van Wert City Auditor
|May 9
|Thanks dummy
|41
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC