Past teachers made Mosier who he is today
CONVOY When Crestview High School math teacher Gregg Mosier thinks of who he has become after 24 years of teaching, names immediately come to his mind, names such as Lois Haller, Lorraine Van Horn, Dave Kleman, Robert Edinger, and Ohio history teacher, Mr. Van Emmon. "These are just a few of the important teachers I had," said Mosier.
